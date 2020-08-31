Menu
Emerald Botanic Gardens is a wonderful spot to relax. Photo: file
News

Park entrance open with more works to be carried out

Kristen Booth
31st Aug 2020 3:00 PM
THE Emerald Botanic Gardens Opal Street entrance is now open, with the driveway upgrades nearing completion.

Central Highlands Regional Council acting general manager Infrastructure and Utilities Jason Hoolihan said further works would be carried out to smooth the road surface.

“It may look like everything’s done and dusted there, but we’ve still got some finishing touches to go.”

Further asphalt works are expected to be carried out between September 14 and 25, tying in with other resurfacing works in the area.

That will be followed by final line marking, with the project expected to be completed by mid – October.

“Works may disrupt traffic in the area for short periods of time, however delays will be kept to a minimum,” Mr Hoolihan said.

“Thanks to everyone for their patience so far.

“We know the delays and traffic interruptions have been frustrating, but rest assured we’re nearly there.”

The improvements include widening Opal Street and the introduction of an auxiliary turning lane to the southbound lane, improving safety to the entrance to the gardens.

