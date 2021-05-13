Park hits back over ‘exposed’ buttocks

Following the viral video of a mother being asked to leave a theme park in the US over her inappropriate shorts, the accusation has taken a sudden turn.

Following the viral video of a mother being asked to leave a theme park in the US over her inappropriate shorts, a spokesperson for Six Flag has hit back at the real reason behind their decision.

On April 30, Bailey Breedlove and her 11-year-old daughter visited the Six Flags theme park in Oklahoma City as part of their holiday.

Taking to social media, Ms Breedlove shared a video of an altercation that occurred with a female officer about the outfit she was wearing at the theme park.

Ms Breedlove claims in the video the officer said her shorts were "too short" and that she needed to leave the park.

While the officer allegedly targeted Ms Breedlove's daughter for rolling down a hill on her Heelys skate shoes - which are a popular brand of skate shoe with a removable wheel embedded in the sole - the officer's attention quickly turned to Ms Breedlove's shorts.

"[The officer] proceeded to follow me and grabbed my arm to turn me around and proceeded to tell me my shorts were 'too short,'" Ms Breedlove wrote on Facebook.

"I committed no crime and proceeded to walk to my boyfriend as I am autistic and have a hard time talking to officers. She followed me yelling and calling for backup.

"I was told I needed to go buy new shorts."

Now, the theme park Six Flags has responded to the allegations, claiming their decision to remove her had more to do with her behaviour towards the officer than it did her shorts.

The Six Parks spokesperson said Ms Breedlove’s shorts were showing her buttocks.

A spokesperson said they gave Ms Breedlove multiple chances to cover up or change her shorts, but were forced to remove the woman "after she refused to stop her unruly and offensive behaviour, targeted at the police and other park guests".

In a statement provided to Star-Telegram, a spokesperson said while the woman's language cannot be heard in the video, it was "offensive" and "disruptive".

"Disruptive or offensive behaviour or the use of profanity or abusive language or gestures will not be tolerated and may result in a guest being removed from the park," the statement says.

The spokesperson for the theme park said the video, which was shared by Ms Breedlove on Facebook and TikTok "does not fully portray her behaviour during the incident".

"[She was] initially stopped because her shorts exposed a significant portion of her buttocks," the statement continued.

"She was given multiple opportunities to change or cover up, but refused. Instead, she responded with profanity and offensive conduct, including further exposing her buttocks," the statement continues.

"The guest was removed from the park after she refused to stop her unruly and offensive behaviour, targeted at the police and other park guests."

Ms Breedlove claims that until she was approached by the officer and park manager, she had been walking around the park for several hours with no complaints about her shorts.

News.com.au has contacted Six Flags Theme Park for comment.

