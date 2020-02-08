Parkanas enter ‘do or die’ phase

CRICKET: Weekend cricketers will be looking to the sky this weekend hoping the rain will hold off.

Capricorn Coast Parkana face the prospect of a final series lockout and Skipper Ash Colley said it was the “do or die” time of the season.

The fourth-placed Capricorn Coast will need to win every round here on in and will require some luck to come their way for the third-placed Gracemere Bulls to drop out of the top three.

The side has proved themselves as a wildcard contender this season having knocked off the top placed Frenchville Falcons in round nine convincingly.

Coast skipper Ash Colley said on the right day, the side had the best bowling attack in the league.

“We’ve been playing well and we’re getting back to full strength so we’re confident we can string together some wins,” he said.

It will be a tough weekend of cricket for the side with a T20 under lights last night, and a match up against the Gracemere Bulls in round 16 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

Colley said the batting line-up could hold its own against any other in the league on its day.

As for the team’s precarious position heading into finals, Colley said it would only need the side to turn up and play their best cricket.

“We have to win every game and that will give us some extra drive,” he said.

“We won’t turn up not expecting to make finals.”

Former skipper Luke Nixon will remain off the side with a persistent quad injury that has plagued his 2019/20 season.

Colley’s main concerns lay with the state of the wicket after recent rain, labelling it a “bowlers wicket”.