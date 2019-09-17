Parker: What Broncos must do to redeem themselves

It's safe to say that no-one associated with the Broncos would have woke up on Monday morning with a smile on their face.

To lose any game 58-0 is unacceptable, but to lose a semi-final 58-0 burns even deeper.

I remember losing a game to the Canberra Raiders 56-0 in 2009 and it was without doubt the most embarrassing experience I've ever had in a Broncos jersey, but it inspired me to get back to training and work harder.

It's important that the current Broncos players and coaching staff don't sweep Sunday's loss under the carpet, they have to confront it front on and man-to-man work out what went wrong and how they fix it.

Darius Boyd of the Broncos speaks with teammates during the Second NRL Elimination Final between the Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos. Picture: Joel Carrett

They need to carry the scar with them.

Scars won't and don't kill you, they make you stronger. A scar is a reminder of where you've been and what you've gone through.

The Broncos 2019 season has been equal parts challenging and rewarding.

It's easy to look at the Broncos season and say that because they didn't win the Grand Final that it is and was a failure, but to do that is to neglect all the hard work and achievements that they accomplished throughout the year.

The Broncos lost five or six top line players before and during the season, including representative players Josh McGuire, Kodi Nikorema, James Roberts and Jordan Kahu, but they also had 11 players make their first grade debuts throughout the season.

The form of some of the Broncos most experienced players may have been down on what it has been in previous seasons, but the emergence of young guns like David Fafita, Kotoni Staggs and Payne Haas should give Broncos fans hope that there are good times ahead.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has come under a heap of scrutiny and criticism in 2019 and he will admit that given his time again there are things that he possibly could or would have done differently throughout the year, but to call for his head is not only an overreaction it's downright ridiculous.

Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold. Picture: Joel Carrett

Seibold is 10 months into a five-year contract. He inherited a playing roster that wasn't his own, but it's one he's slowly making his own.

The Broncos would not have employed Seibold if they didn't think he was capable of delivering the club its first premiership since 2006 and I think, given time, he has the ability to be able to do just that, but he needs to be given time.

There's no sugar coating it, for the Broncos to improve in 2020 they need to find some halves and consistency in their spine.

Jake Turpin is a tremendous player with a massive heart and an even bigger work rate, but he's not a number 7, he's a hooker.

Brisbane Broncos player Jake Turpin. Picture: Dan Peled

Darius Boyd has given his all for the Broncos jersey throughout his career and is the club's most experienced player, but he's played his entire career at fullback or on the wing and would be the first to admit his transition into the No. 6 jersey didn't go according to plan.

But you also have to tip your hat to Darius for being man enough to make the switch. The easy option for Darius would have been to remain at fullback, a position he is most comfortable in, but instead he took the hard road because it was what was best for the team.

Darius Boyd of the Broncos reacts during the Second NRL Elimination Final between the Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos. Picture: Joel Carrett

Seibold hinted during his post-match press conference that there will be changes to the Broncos side in 2020 and it's a safe bet that some of those changes will come in the spine.

Tom Dearden has been identified as the halfback to lead the Broncos into the future and although I believe he is, we also have to remember that he's a teenager with just five first-grade games to his name.

Brisbane Broncos player Tom Dearden. Picture: Dan Peled

While he's likely to be the Broncos starting No.7 next year, the big question is who will he have beside and around him?

Again, there's no point denying it, the Broncos are down on halves, so it might be a case of Seibold looking at the open market to see if there's a player out there who can fill the void.

If the Broncos can find the right six and seven and find some stability in the No. 1 and No. 9 jersey then they're every chance of challenging for a title in 2020.

But if the Broncos don't address the scars from 2019 and carry them with them, they'll have another scar to add to their collection this time next year.