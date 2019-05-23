Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Parkhurst road worker pinned under drilling rig and crushed

23rd May 2019 4:47 PM
A WORKER on the Bruce Highway north of Rockhampton was crushed by a drilling rig last week.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported a male worker in his late 40s was working on the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade when a piece of heavy machinery fell on him and pinned him for under 10 minutes.

The worker was pinned for a short time before a co-worker was able to free him.

The man sustained multiple fractures to his legs and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

The incident occurred on Thursday May 9 at 12.17pm at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Stirling Dr, Parkhurst.

The Morning Bulletin can confirm Workplace Health and Safety is investigating the incident.

WHS also confirmed the equipment was a drilling rig.

