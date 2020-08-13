Parkhurst roadworks sparks safety complaints from residents

SAFETY ISSUE: The North Rockhampton Bruce Highway upgrade was supposed to improve safety but residents fear for their safety driving through the road works.

SAFETY ISSUE: The North Rockhampton Bruce Highway upgrade was supposed to improve safety but residents fear for their safety driving through the road works.

RESIDENTS forced to negotiate the kilometres of road works on the Bruce Highway in North Rockhampton have spoken out, fearing for their safety.

Due to be complete in mid-2021, the $157 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade aims to widen 4.9km of the Bruce Highway to four lanes between the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road intersection and Ramsay Creek, north of Rockhampton, to address safety and capacity issues.

After The Morning Bulletin put the call out to residents to suggest issues which should be covered in the community, multiple people came forward to express concerns about the roadworks.

DRONE SHOT: Northern Access work progress captured last year.

Sue Parkin suggested there needed to be police at the Parkhurst roadworks.

“It’s an absolute terror ride most mornings and afternoons,” Ms Parkin said.

Ben Bambrook described the road upgrade as an “absolute shambles”.

“That job is a mess and dangerous and surely way behind schedule.”

Tammy White also complained about the “horror traffic jams at Parkhurst”.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said she had been keeping a very close eye on the road upgrade since it began.

“I have relayed concerns raised with me by local people with Transport and Main Roads a number of times and improvements have been made as a result, including changes to the phasing of the traffic lights, signage, speed and safety of road users and the workers on the road,” Ms Lauga said.

ROAD INSPECTION: Rockhampton Youth parliament rep Madison Hilker, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Transport minister Mark Bailey and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga visited the Bruce Highway upgrade roadworks in Parkhurst in June.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said they took road safety seriously and encouraged anyone with concerns to contact the project team on (07) 4931 1500.

“We consulted with impacted property owners before the works to mitigate any potential concerns,” the spokesperson said.

“We have continued to liaise with owners to inform them about traffic impacts and address any issues.

“This is a busy section of the Bruce Highway, with more than 10,000 vehicles on average using it daily.

“We are aware there have been traffic incidents since the project began 18 months ago (in January 2019).”

TMR encouraged motorists to slow down when going through the works, be aware of changed traffic conditions and adhere to signs.

“The project’s principal contractor implemented an approved Traffic Management Plan in accordance with the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices,” they said.

“This TMP is regularly reviewed, audited and optimised to ensure it meets traffic requirements.”

DRONE FOOTAGE: The new bridge over Limestone Creek was photographed last year.

They said the Bruce Highway at this location had been a two-lane carriageway and had remained this way throughout construction.

“This section has traditionally experienced congestion at peak times. The project was initiated to address capacity issues and, when complete, the four lanes will improve traffic flow, travel times and safety,” they said.

“When we have experienced unusually high congestion due to a traffic switch, we have worked with the principal contractor to improve traffic flow and accessibility.

“We encourage anyone travelling through these roadworks to plan ahead and take into consideration possible delays.”

Construction of the southbound Ramsay Creek Bridge and Limestone Creek bridge is under way.

Rolling intersection upgrades will take place in October and November.

Advice will be provided when dates and traffic management plans have been confirmed.

