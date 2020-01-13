Menu
Brittany Lauga MP and Parkhurst principal Lyle Walker look over plans for the school's expansion
Parkhurst school’s $5.9m expansion

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
13th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
Parkhurst State School will be unrecognisable after $5.7 million worth of works to expand the facility in line with its enrolment figures.

The State Government funded work will involve the relocation of the school’s current Prep classrooms next to a new, temporary music block as the school sprawls into a neighbouring block.

The new grounds will house a double-storey building with six regular and two specialist learning classrooms and, while the current reception is renovated, some temporary administration facilities.

The plans were designed by Rockhampton business, Designtek. The contract is expected to be awarded soon.

“The Queensland Education Department bought the block next door to allow for the school’s growth,” Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said.

“Over the highway we have Rockhampton’s only remaining flood-free land slated for development, and as people move in to suburbs such as Edenbrook and Olive Estate, the Parkhurst numbers have risen.”

In the dozen years Lyle Walker has been principal, he has seen school numbers increase from about 150 to 450.

“We’ve had to take on two enrolment managers to deal with expressions of interest from all the areas in our catchment,” he said.

“Our school has a fantastic reputation for inclusivity and for keeping up with contemporary learning around technology, in particular.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

