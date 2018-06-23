Parkhurst shoppers have a new business to shop at

Owners of CQ Bargain World, Raj Prajapati and Mital Patel which has recently opened at the Parkhurst Shopping Centre.

FROM immigrant to business owners of 15 employees.

A new discount variety store is selling everything from stationery to sports goods.

CQ Bargain World is now open for business at Parkhurst Town Centre.

The store is owned by a two groups of Indian families, Raj and Namrata Prajapati and Rakesh and Mittal Patel.

Raj and Namrata came to Australia in 2010 with Rakesh and Mittal arriving in 2013.

After meeting in Rockhampton, the two families decided to go into business.

Rakesh was a businessman in his home country for 20 years.

His wife Mittal said there was a huge difference between running a business in Australia compared to India.

"It's a different culture, the people are the same but it's more about customer satisfaction, more customer focused,” she said.

Computer and operating systems at the counter are also a new world for the four new owners.

"The systems here are very good and we like that, they are better to operate,” Raj said.

Raj said 90 per cent of the products and goods sold at the store came from Australian distributors.

The store officially opened to the public on Thursday with Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga attending the grand opening.

Raj and Mittal both said customer reaction and attendance was overwhelming.

"What we thought we would get... it was beyond that,” Raj said.

"It was beyond our expectations,” Mittal said.

The store is one of 18 businesses in the shopping centre which opened in November 2016.

The decision to open the business in Rocky's newest shopping centre was easy for the two couples.

"We saw the opportunity, it's (Parkhurst Town Centre) growing well, Rockhampton is also going good, in the future there is a big roundabout coming, more drivers coming in,” Raj said.

"If local people want to go a dollar shop they have to go into Stockland or Red Hill, so it's good for the locals,” Mittal said.

"And centre management has been very helpful in setting us up.”

The owners have big plans for the future, with a five year lease locked in for the Parkhurst store.

Eventually they would like to open more branches.

"First we will try to focus on this one, once we know what we are doing, we are planning to have more shops in other cities,” Raj said.

Parkhurst resident Karen White checking out the new discount store. Vanessa Jarrett

Shopper Karen White said she was pleased to see the new store.

"I think it's great,” she said.

Ms White lives just outside of Parkhurst, moving into the area two-and-a-half years ago.

The opening of the centre has been very handy for Ms White who said she "shops there all the time”.

"I work in town and on the way home I just grab the groceries,” she said.

"It makes it a lot easier.”

There is talk of more businesses opening in the centre.

Ms White said it already has mostly everything with the chemist, doctors, newsagents, Woolworths, hairdressers, gym and bakery.

"Maybe a cheap clothing store would be good,” she said.

