Parking changes slated to improve safety on busy street

SLOW DOWN: Monica Moore, pictured with son Oliver Geihe, is one of the residents who has supported a petition to introduce measures to reduce traffic flow on Ward and Spencer Streets.

AFTER a two-week traffic study, changes will be made to parking along a set of South Rockhampton in a bid to reduce the number of speeding vehicles and traffic congestion.

Rockhampton Regional Council organised the study after a petition from the Ward St and Spencer St area in October raised concerns over vehicle safety.

When the matter came before council in December, Ward St resident Monica Moore said she struggled to get out of her driveway most days, with the Mater Hospital and St Peter's School causing major issues.

The report presented to councillors in today's infrastructure committee meeting found none of the roads examined exceeded their functional capacities, even with a new cardiac unit being developed at the hospital.

Councillors resolved to improve the sight around intersections with changes to parking aimed at improving vision.

Spaces on the western approach to Wars St and Henry St intersection, and the Spencer St and Henry St intersection.

While the intersections of Upper Dawson Rd with Ward St and Spencer St were found to have sufficient sight distance, 10m no standing lines will be marked on the corners of each intersection.

With the yellow lines implementing the total parking available, parking will be reconfigured along Jessie St to add extra spaces.