Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Digital parking banners display the parks in the Rockhampton CBD.
Digital parking banners display the parks in the Rockhampton CBD.
News

Parking in Rocky just got easier

Vanessa Jarret
28th Nov 2019 2:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Need to find a park in the CBD?

Take a look at one of the three digital banners recently rolled out to instantly see where parks are available in real time.

The banners are located on either end of East St between William and Fitzroy Sts, and at the William and Quay St roundabout.

They display real time information from around 900 carparks in the CBD, including stretches on Quay St, East St, Bolsover St, Alma St, William St, and Denham St.

“When you’re rushing to a lunchtime meeting in the middle of a workday or a want to pop in to your favourite shop it can be hard to quickly spot somewhere to park,” Rockhampton Region Council Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

“These sensors also enable council to track detailed data on where and when carparks are in most demand.

“In times when parks are in higher demand – such as during events like Riverfest – you’ll be able to tell at a glance where there are parks available, and avoid driving down a street that’s already full.”

The data is available on the PayStay app, so you can check your phone to see how occupied areas of the CBD look before you even leave home.

Search for PayStay in your app store to find real-time parking information before you leave home.

parking issues rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireys impeded by ‘top brass’, says Caves locals

        premium_icon Fireys impeded by ‘top brass’, says Caves locals

        News Angry fire fighters unleash their frustrations at this week's public meeting concerning the Capricorn Coast bushfire emergency

        Firebreak red tape snuck in without Livingstone Shire realising

        premium_icon Firebreak red tape snuck in without Livingstone Shire...

        News A FIREBREAK clause that inadvertently made its way into Livingstone Shire’s town...

        Man drinks two litres of bourbon, assaults mate

        premium_icon Man drinks two litres of bourbon, assaults mate

        News AN Emu Park man assaulted a good friend and then shaped up to police.

        Labor attacks NAIF costs, lack of CEO

        premium_icon Labor attacks NAIF costs, lack of CEO

        News NAIF is taking too long to find a new CEO and spends too much on administration...