Parking in Rocky just got easier

Need to find a park in the CBD?

Take a look at one of the three digital banners recently rolled out to instantly see where parks are available in real time.

The banners are located on either end of East St between William and Fitzroy Sts, and at the William and Quay St roundabout.

They display real time information from around 900 carparks in the CBD, including stretches on Quay St, East St, Bolsover St, Alma St, William St, and Denham St.

“When you’re rushing to a lunchtime meeting in the middle of a workday or a want to pop in to your favourite shop it can be hard to quickly spot somewhere to park,” Rockhampton Region Council Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

“These sensors also enable council to track detailed data on where and when carparks are in most demand.

“In times when parks are in higher demand – such as during events like Riverfest – you’ll be able to tell at a glance where there are parks available, and avoid driving down a street that’s already full.”

The data is available on the PayStay app, so you can check your phone to see how occupied areas of the CBD look before you even leave home.

Search for PayStay in your app store to find real-time parking information before you leave home.