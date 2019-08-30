Parking signs to combat hooning and anti social behaviour

NO MORE: Skid marks on Meter St reveal the area's popularity for hoons. New signs will be installed in an attempt to deter anti-social behaviour.

NO MORE: Skid marks on Meter St reveal the area's popularity for hoons. New signs will be installed in an attempt to deter anti-social behaviour. Allan Reinikka ROK180619askidmar

PARKING signs are to be installed in a southside park in an effort to deter "anti-social behaviour”.

The signs at the Meter St site at The Range would allow police officers to have the authority to move people on who were hooning or behaving anti-socially.

The issue was first broughtto the council table inJune by councillor Drew Wickerson, who had received complaints from his constituents.

Cr Wickerson said the area was known as a "haunt where people engage in illegal activity”.

READ HERE: Popular park turns feral after dark All councillors at the infrastructure committee meeting agreed signage would be a good solution to the problem.

The sign would state parking was only allowed between 9am-5pm, appropriately so given most of the unwanted activity occurred at night.

The signs would mean it would become an issue for Queensland Police Service and not council local laws officers.

This would still require residents to report this behaviour and would be subject to QPS availability toenforce.

The cost of the signage is to be covered under the council's road safety minor works budget allocation.

The council plans to reassess in a few months if the signs have worked, if not a formalised carpark may need to be installed.