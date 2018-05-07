Parking woes at Beef Australia 2018

Amanda Marshall posted photos on the Rockhampton Community Noticeboard Facebook page of cars parked in the middle of the Norman St/ Wandal Rd intersection, Wandal at noon today.

Amanda Marshall posted photos on the Rockhampton Community Noticeboard Facebook page of cars parked in the middle of the Norman St/ Wandal Rd intersection, Wandal at noon today. Amanda Marshall

PARKING has become an issue in Rockhampton today, despite being a public holiday, and this time it's not in the CBD.

Reports from Beef Australia 2018 attendees say the Rockhampton High School car park was full at 12 noon and at 9am today the line for beef went all up past the new bridge on Bolsover St.

Other reports on Facebook showed photographs of vehicles illegally parked in the middle of an intersection on a main road and reported Rockhampton Regional Council parking inspectors did not have authority to issue tickets as the vehicles were parked on State-owned land.

Amanda Marshall posted photos on the Rockhampton Community Noticeboard Facebook page of cars parked in the middle of the Norman St/ Wandal Rd intersection, Wandal at noon today.

Amanda Marshall posted photos on the Rockhampton Community Noticeboard Facebook page of cars parked in the middle of the Norman St/ Wandal Rd intersection, Wandal at noon today. Amanda Marshall

In reply to a comment about council parking inspectors, Ms Marshall said it was a state controlled road which council parking inspectors do not have the authority over.

Another person commented that police had been notified.