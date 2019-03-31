Parkinson's groups open invite to local representatives

AT FIRST glance, Robert Mills seems like any other man in his sixties and in most ways, he is.

But, a few subtle differences that would suggest the contrary. Like the fact he must drink out of a special jar with a handle, or that he sits at the table with his arms by his side as not to let people see his hands.

Mr Mills has Parkinson's disease in its early stages and when he sees a specialist for the first time in Brisbane, this July, he will have waited over 12 months for his first specialist appointment.

The former trainer of the long-term unemployed, a once aspiring politician and keen guitarist was forced into an early retirement upon his diagnosis and both of his passions of typography and music have slowly been taken away from him as his condition worsens.

Mr Mills and Brenda Edgar, a fellow Parkinson's sufferer, are members of the Rockhampton Parkinson's Support Group which holds regular meetings for locals battling the the disease.

On the group's agenda this coming meeting is the launch of a petition to attract more neurological specialists to the region.

According to the pair, the locum specialist who visits a hand full of days each month no longer takes on new patients in Rockhampton as they are booked out indefinitely.

"It's not only a burden on the patient who will most likely have to travel to Brisbane for specialist treatment, it is a burden on the family that has to accompany us and a burden on the State Government as they pay for the transport,” Mr Mills said.

"If there were more services available for us here, it would save the State Government a lot of money.”

He said despite travel and accommodation being supplied by the government, the trips still come at a cost for the patient travelling south as other costs like taxis and meals quickly add up.

Mr Mills and Mrs Edgar said although the meetings are usually for those suffering from Parkinson's and their families, the invite for the next meeting (Tuesday, April 2) is open to sitting local representatives and candidates in the upcoming election to hear their case for more specialists in the region.

Mrs Edgar, in her role as coordinator of RPSG, feared the ageing Rockhampton population would see a rise in local Parkinson's cases.

"As a community, we are getting older and figures I have seen would suggest the disease becomes more common later in life,” she said.

According to government statistics, four in one-thousand Australians will be diagnosed with the disease over a lifetime with the likelihood increasing to one in one-hundred in the over-60s population.

Mr Mills estimates there are a several hundred Central Queensland residents are affected, not including the family or friends who often step up as their carers.

Rockhampton Hospital Executive Director Wendy Hoey said the region could do with more neurology specialists, among others, but doubted whether doing so was achievable.

"Neurology is one specialist service we would like to provide at Rockhampton Hospital and we are looking at our recruitment options,” Ms Hoey said.

" It is difficult to recruit neurologists across Queensland.

"I am happy to meet with the group to discuss how we can provide this service to the Central Queensland community.

"It is our aim to provide as many services as possible as close to home for our patients. It is simply not possible to provide every specialist service in a regional area and there will always be a need to travel to Brisbane for some services.”

Ms Hoey said there were other services on offer to help close the gap.

"Before a patient has to travel we always consider whether a tele-health appointment is available for that service,” she said.

"A key aim in Central Queensland Health's strategic vision Destination 2030: Great Care for Central Queensland is to reduce patient travel by 10,000 journeys.

"Having said that, we have been expanding our specialist services in recent years, including cancer services.

"Our next big aim is to build a hybrid theatre to enable the provision of expanded cardiac services.”

Anyone looking to sign the RPSG's petition to attract more neurology specialists to the area can sign a copy of the petition at The Morning Bulletin office at 220 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton.