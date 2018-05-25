Parkland to replace old 50m pool as demolition begins

FLASHBACK; Blackwater kids at the old pool in 2012.

FLASHBACK; Blackwater kids at the old pool in 2012. Meghan Kidd

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council is beginning demolition of the old Blackwater Pool structure. The old 50m pool will be demolished to below ground level and filled in.

The old change rooms, kiosk, pump house and associated equipment will also be demolished by contractor Busby House Removals, with completion expected in mid-July.

General manager communities Daniel Fletcher said the works would see the old pool turned into a grassed parkland.

Demolition includes isolating all electrical supply and disposal of residual treated water, pipework and filtration equipment in an approved location.

"We'll then add a layer of good-quality topsoil and seed it with grass,” Mr Fletcher said.

"Once completed, the area from the concrete concourse in front of the new changes rooms to the MacKenzie St fence will be grassed parkland.”

The consecrated ground and memorial plaques in the area will not be disturbed.

The following areas remain unaffected: the new kiosk, manager's office, toilets, change rooms on the western side accessed from the barbecue and associated shade shelter, the covered area structure at the southern end of the old 50m pool and the bottle tree at the northern end of the site.