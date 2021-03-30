Parks and Wildlife burns to create smoky conditions for days

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships (QPWS&P) will be conducting planned ground and aerial burning within Mount Archer National Park and State Forest and Flat Top Range Resources from Tuesday 30 March 2021, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Mount Archer (including New Zealand Gully), Rockhampton and Flat Top Range areas.

Smoke may be visible in these areas over several days as fire moves around within containment lines.

The aim of this burning is to reduce the volume of forest fuels on ridgetops and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists in smoke affected

areas drive safely to the conditions.

Visitors and nearby residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

For more information, please call Rockhampton office of QPWS on (07) 4936 0570