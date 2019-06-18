Parks services to do planned burn at Byfield this week

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) will be conducting a planned burn within Byfield State Forest from tomorrow, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Byfield area in the vicinity of Byfield township.

The aim of these burns is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions. Visitors and residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

For more information, please call Rockhampton QPWS office on (07) 4936 0572.