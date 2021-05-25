Parliament sex claims bombshell

The brief of evidence into the criminal investigation of the alleged rape is nearing completion, AFP says. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Damian Shaw

The Australian Federal Police has received 40 reports relating to 19 separate sexual misconduct allegations involving federal MPs and their staff in the wake of revelations Brittany Higgins was allegedly raped in Parliament House.

Commissioner Reece Kershaw revealed the extraordinary figure during a senate estimates hearing on Tuesday, with the flood of reports being made since February 24.

“Twelve reports have been identified as sensitive investigations, 10 matters have been referred to state and territory police for assessment, one matter is still with the AFP for ongoing inquiries, one matter has been finalised,” he said.

“Seven matters do not relate to electorate offices, ministerial staff or official establishments, five matters were referred to state and territory police for assessment, and two were finalised without referrals as no criminal offence was identified.”

The AFP boss was pressed to reveal how many if any were related to instances that occurred inside Parliament House but Mr Kershaw refused to divulge any further details.

The stunning revelation comes after the commissioner informed the committee a brief of evidence into the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins will be sent to the prosecutor in “coming weeks”, with officers preparing to take the probe into the 2019 complaint against a fellow staffer to the next stage.

“I have been informed by the ACT chief police officer that a brief of evidence is likely to be provided to the commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions in the coming weeks,” the commissioner told senate estimates on Tuesday.

It comes amid revelations that an inquiry into who in the prime minister’s office knew what and when about Ms Higgins’ alleged rape may not be made public.

A separate senate estimates committee heard on Tuesday that whether that report was released was up to Scott Morrison.

The head of the Prime Minister’s department, Phil Gaetjens, would not reveal how many interviews he had conducted as part of the inquiry, citing potential privacy reasons.

Mr Kershaw told a separate senate hearing he had ordered Mr Gaetjens’s internal inquiry be paused temporarily over fears it could have clouded or disrupted the criminal probe into the alleged rape.

“The advice is from ACT Policing that there is no problematic intersection, so in my view the administrative inquiry can recommence,” Mr Kershaw told the hearing.

“It’s really important that this committee understands that the intent of the AFP the whole time has to focus on a criminal investigation (and) not be distracted by other inquiries and other issues.

“We have to create a corridor so that criminal investigation can follow the course of justice without there being any impediment or perversion of justice.”

