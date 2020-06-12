Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Childers monster could be released in a matter of weeks

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
12th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE Queensland Parole Board has released a statement saying it would be "inappropriate" to comment on the parole application of Robert Paul Long.

On June 23, 2000, Long set The Palace Backpacker Hostel alight in Childers, killing 15 people.

This week, outraged survivors began a petition to keep Long behind bars in a last-ditch effort after he recently applied for parole.

Long was charged and convicted of arson and the murders of Kelly and Stacey Slarke, but was never charged for the other 13.

"Parole Board Queensland is aware that the parole application by Robert Long is of significant interest to the public, particularly victims and their families," the statement said.

"It would be inappropriate for the board to make comments in relation to the particulars of an application before it.

"The board has no role to play in, and no power to vary, sentencing decisions including setting parole eligibility dates.

"Those are matters exclusively for the courts."

More Stories

childers childers backpacker murders robert paul long the palace hotel
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Queen takes new lockdown leap

      Queen takes new lockdown leap
      • 12th Jun 2020 10:00 AM

      Top Stories

        HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? attempted robber still at large

        premium_icon HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? attempted robber still at large

        Crime Police allege the man punched a 21-year-old woman in the face while trying to steal her wallet

        CQ’s fuel price plummets

        premium_icon CQ’s fuel price plummets

        Motoring Report shows the monthly average fuel prices have dropped 46cpl since November 2019...

        COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of people In Rockhampton court today.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on our biggest stories from the last 24 hours.