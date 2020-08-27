Parole date changed for CQ ‘investor wolf’ fraudster

The 'financial investment wolf' – Cameron Douglas Scott – was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on August 17. The 41-year-old father-of-three swindled $5.6m from 41 people over 4.5 years between June 6, 2012, and January 8, 2017, operating under the business name Investment Cafe.

A MAN who swindled $5.6 million out of about 40 victims, who were close to retirement or in retirement, has had his parole eligibility date changed a week after he was sentenced.

Dubbed a ‘financial investment wolf’ by one victim, Cameron Douglas Scott was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on August 17.

The 41-year-old father-of-three swindled $5.6m from 41 people over 4.5 years between June 6, 2012, and January 8, 2017, operating under the business name Investment Cafe.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Philips, who handed up 16 victim impact statements to Judge Michael Burnett for consideration during sentencing determination, described the offending as a Ponzi scheme which left victims devastated and forced them back to work at the end of their working lives.

One victim read out their impact statement to the court.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced Scott, who had pleaded guilty, to nine years prison, declared 61 days presentence custody and set parole eligibility at June 16, 2023.

However, the sentence was reopened on August 26, after Judge Burnett said he realised an error in the sentence while reading The Morning Bulletin’s report of the sentencing.

Judge Burnett said he had initially intended to set Scott’s parole eligibility for April 16, but after discussion with counsel, he changed it to June.

He said the initial date was the correct date, taking into account Scott’s presentence custody.

Scott’s new parole eligibility date is April 16, 2023.

Scott, along with his family, were in court for the amendment to the parole date.