Parole for DV offender who attacked partner

A WOORABINDA man was sentenced to a term of ­imprisonment after punching his partner in the face multiple times when she refused to hand over his key card.

The 32-year-old, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 18 to one count of contravening a domestic ­violence order and three counts of breaching a bail ­condition.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said at 2pm on March 24, 2019, the defendant approached the aggrieved who was sitting outside a house in Woorabinda and asked for his key card.

Mr Rumford said the ­aggrieved refused because the defendant was drunk, and she didn’t want him to spend all the money on alcohol.

The defendant threatened to assault the aggrieved if she did not give him money.

He grabbed the aggrieved by the shoulders and tried to get her on the ground.

The aggrieved struck the defendant to get him away from her. He then punched her three times in the face. She was not injured.

The defendant walked away and the aggrieved called police.

Mr Rumford said on March 19 the defendant was granted bail at Woorabinda Magistrates Court, with the conditions he report at Biloela Police station every Friday and was not to go within 500m of Woorabinda, except for attending court.

The court heard he failed to report at Biloela Police Station 12 times between March 27 to June 12.

About 1am on June 7, police were told the defendant was drinking alcohol at a house party in Woorabinda.

On June 15, police attended an address in Saunders Ln, Woorabinda, in relation to another matter.

Police found the defendant hiding in the house and he was arrested. He did not provide a reason for breaching his bail conditions.

ATSIL lawyer Zoe Craven said it had been 15 months since her client had committed the domestic violence offence and he and the aggrieved had since separated.

Ms Craven said her client was highly intoxicated on the day of the offending, which escalated when he asked for his key card.

“He had a lawful right to demand it from her, it was his card,” she said.

“Although grabbing her by the shoulders and attempting to physically extract it from her was not appropriate. His response to her striking him went well above what was necessary in the circumstance.

“He should have walked away.”

Regarding the breaches of Bail, Ms Craven said her client “buried his head in the sand” when the Woorabinda community was placed into lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When he was released from the watch house it was quite late in the afternoon and the court had adjourned as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

“He spoke to police about how he would get to Biloela and they weren’t able to assist him.

“Instead of contacting us he laid low in Woorabinda. It was wasn’t until police were informed that he was at a party in June that they started to look for him.

“He found himself in unusual circumstances with the lockdown, but more could have been done on his part to get himself to Biloela.”

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole. Sixty-six days were declared as time served. Criminal convictions were recorded.