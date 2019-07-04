Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PAROLE: Michael Melville must pay more than $1800 restitution.
PAROLE: Michael Melville must pay more than $1800 restitution. Katie Hall
Crime

Parole for teen who stole $2k pokie winnings from woman

Katie Hall
by
4th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDY teen who ripped $2000 in pokie winnings out of a woman's hand before making off with the cash will be released on parole.

Michael Alan Melville, 19, pleaded guilty to 16 charges during his video link appearance at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The majority of the charges included stealing after previous convictions and stealing from a person.

The court was told Melville had gone on a whirlwind stealing spree, starting in April with a $70 bottle of whiskey and ending with a $2000 grab and dash.

Melville struck again the next day, but this time at Rebel Sports, where he made off with $110 worth of clothing and shoes.

Days later, he stole $80 of groceries at Everfresh.

Melville had also tried to complete a fraudulent refund at Kmart, but wasn't successful.

On April 28, he stole an unknown amount of clothing from Kmart and again on May 1 he walked out with a $79 bluetooth speaker.

But it was his crime on May 13 at the Metro Hotel that saw him grab a woman's pokie winnings which she'd put in her purse.

He dashed out of the hotel with $2000, but didn't get far before members of the public tried to recover the money.

On the same day, Melville stole a $298 speaker from Officeworks.

The court was told he later punched a drinks cabinet at Chippindall's Newsagency, smashing the glass and causing $1000 in damages.

Melville also stole $59 from a service station and drove off without paying.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said Melville had "unfortunately had a deprived and disjointed upbringing".

"He said he had no money at the time and was trying to survive," Mr James said.

Magistrate Ross Woodford ordered six months imprisonment, with time already served.

He was given a parole release date of July 10.

Melville was ordered to pay $1805.34 restitution.

More Stories

buncourt bundaberg crime metro hotel michael alan melville pokies stealing theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    CRASH SURVIVOR: 'Never give up', says Rocky miracle man

    premium_icon CRASH SURVIVOR: 'Never give up', says Rocky miracle man

    News Three years ago surgeons were ready to amputate his legs after a horror motorbike crash

    Man co-accused of $100k heist including vintage motorbike

    premium_icon Man co-accused of $100k heist including vintage motorbike

    Crime And it was a bottle of cologne that gave him away

    Rockhampton's residential property market is on the rise

    premium_icon Rockhampton's residential property market is on the rise

    News Rockhampton has risen from the bottom of market into recovery stage

    'Frank' discussion needed after racing sinkhole incident

    premium_icon 'Frank' discussion needed after racing sinkhole incident

    Horses 'Discussion needs to be a priority' QTA head urges