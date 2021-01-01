Parolee allegedly committed break and enter

A man who had failed to appear in court many times was refused bail prior to Christmas due to his risk of continuing to offend.

Damien Michael Flower, 38, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 16.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Flower was not working but had work lined up in Longreach where his mother lived.

He submitted Flower would not likely not serve any actual time in prison for the charges he had been on bail for.

However, Magistrate Cameron Press said he found that difficult to accept as Flower had been charged with indictable offences including enter premises by break and commit indictable offence.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Flower was on parole at the time he allegedly committed the indictable offence.

She said he was also “an unacceptable risk for failing to appear” and there was a risk he would commit further offences if allowed bail.

Ms Kurtz said Flower had eight fail to appear convictions and one breach of bail conviction on his criminal record.

Mr Press said Flower was charged with four fresh fail to appear and one breach of bail which meant he had to show cause why it was unjust for him to remain in custody.

He said Flower was an unacceptable risk of failing to appear and commit further offences if granted bail.

Mr Press denied Flower bail and remanded him in custody to appear on January 28 by video link.