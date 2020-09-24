Menu
Parolee ‘forgot’ he had meth hidden in his wallet

Kerri-Anne Mesner
24th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
BARTHOLOMEW Joseph Lynch was speeding up and down and swerving while driving on Fitzroy Street when he came to the attention of police.

Lynch pleaded guilty on September 18 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said police were patrolling Fitzroy St and observed Lynch driving erratically at 3.40am.

When they intercepted Lynch, he returned a negative drug test.

However, a search of his vehicle resulted in police finding less than a gram of methamphetamines in two clip-seal bags inside his wallet on the driver’s seat.

Mr Schoeman said Lynch told police he didn’t know what the crystal substance was.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said it could not be weighed and was an unusable amount.

He said Lynch had kept it in his wallet for a while.

Mr McGowran said his client was one week away from finishing parole and had been working in his parents’ garage for free as they had supported him.

Magistrate Cameron Press said he did not accept Lynch had put it in his wallet and forgot about it.

He ordered Lynch to 12 months probation with a condition he not use illicit drugs. A conviction was recorded.

