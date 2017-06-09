Parolee's pinched credit card payWave spree ends in jail

HE'D been out of prison two weeks on parole when he went on a shopping spree with someone else's credit card.

Montell Lewis Evans, 18, pleaded guilty to 12 charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 2.

Some of the charges were in relation to the stolen credit card Montell claimed his cousin gave him at Stockland Rockhampton, while other charges were from earlier in the year where he broke into cars at Annerley and stole items.

Police Prosecutor Clancy Fox said the credit card, along with $300 cash, was stolen from a wallet at the back of a business in Frenchville at 2.30pm on December 7. CCTV footage at the business identified Montell as the person who went inside the premises.

He said the victim received a call from his bank at 5.45pm about unusual transactions.

Montell used the card's payWave feature to purchase two cartons of rum and cola cans worth $69 each from Liquorland, $43 of cigarettes and a $99.99 taxi fare.

The next day at 1am, Montell was interrupted by a Travelodge employee as he rummaged through an Ergon Energy vehicle at the accommodation site.

The court heard the vehicle had been unlocked and Montell said he had been looking for water.

Police came across Montell at Stockland on December 12 and called out to him as they were travelling in the opposite direction on escalators. Montell told the police he would meet them at the bottom, but instead he ran off and police chased him through the car park to Musgrave St where he was almost hit by a car.

The Annerley charges occurred on July 8 when Montell stole items from vehicles parked on the

street.

He was in court a month after the Annerley offences where he was sentenced to 18 months prison and was released on parole on November 23.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Montell got involved with the wrong crowd, drugs and alcohol at a young age.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Montell to 12 months in prison with a parole eligibility date on September 1.

"You must start respecting people's property, including their vehicles, their homes and their business premises,” he said.

Mr Press also ordered Montell pay $280.90 restitution and convictions were recorded for each offence.