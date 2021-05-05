Parra players open up on why the Roosters rule

James Tedesco's return from concussion is a timely one for the Roosters, but the Tricolours superstar will be walking into the fire against Parramatta on Friday night.

Tedesco will return to the scene of the first of three head knocks he's suffered in the last 12 months when the Eels host the Roosters at Bankwest Stadium.

Parramatta will be hellbent on fixing their terrible record against Trent Robinson's side and proving their premiership credentials beyond doubt.

James Tedesco was knocked out in the match in 2020.

The Eels have just three wins over the Roosters in the last decade and went down 24-10 in their only meeting last year despite the Bondi side losing Tedesco after a thunderous collision with Maika Sivo.

Sivo is fully aware of what his side will face on Friday.

"How many years have they won? Two or three? It feels like they win every year," Sivo said.

"They have class players there, it'll be a big challenge for us.

"Everything is going as planned, everybody is calm. During the game everyone is calm and our leaders are leading us."

The Roosters attitude after losing Tedesco in that match, as it still is now as they reckon with a horrendous injury toll, was for the next man up to do the job - a mentality the Eels themselves are beginning to embrace.

Make Sivo runs straight over the top of James Tedesco last year.

"They're low on troops but you can't ever underestimate the Roosters because they always have someone who can come up and fill that role. They'll always do their job," said former Rooster and current Eel Ryan Matterson.

"It comes back to knowing your role. Everyone knows their job and it's not just the players, it's the coaching staff, the office staff, down to the receptionist, they're really good people.

"They've built the club from the ground up, that's something every club aspires to be. That's something the Parramatta Eels are building towards."

Unlike last year, when the blue and gold hype machine was going into overdrive when they faced the Roosters in another top four encounter, the Eels are still flying a little under the radar despite sitting second on the ladder.

They aren't just winning the games they're supposed to, they're looking powerful, composed and totally in control while they're doing it - in short, they're looking a bit like the Roosters usually do.

If they down the Roosters, even in their depleted state for the first time since 2016, there can be no more doubts about their heavyweight status.

It’s been five years since the Eels celebrated victory over the Roosters.

What could give the Eels the inside track on stopping Tedesco is Mitchell Moses - the two ex-teammates are still close mates from their Tigers days.

"At the Tigers there was an old set move - 'pass it to Teddy and let him create stuff'. His game has gone to another level since he went to the Roosters. He's always had that," Moses said.

"He works so hard, he's a bit like the one we have here (Clint Gutherson), they work their backsides off, they never stop moving and it's hard to find a weakness in their game.

"You have to find weaknesses, if there are any, and you have to be clinical and hold the ball. Ball control is going to be the biggest thing."

Originally published as Parra players open up on why the Roosters rule