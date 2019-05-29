Menu
Emergency services at a Richardson Rd incident.
Emergency services at a Richardson Rd incident. Allan Reinikka ROK290519arichard
Part of Richardson Rd closed, suspicious envelope found

Aden Stokes
by
29th May 2019 10:00 AM
10.30AM: A SECTION of Richardson Rd has been closed following a suspicious envelope containing powder found at an old office building on Richardson Rd.

At 9.15am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call after someone found an envelope containing powder at a building on Richardson Rd, Kawana.

Police are blocking about 100m of the road between the train line and the Ergon Energy building.

Fire, Ambulance and police crews are on scene.

Fire crews have exited the building.

10.10AM: Police are investigating a suspicious envelope containing powder found at a building on Richardson Rd.

At 9.15am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call after someone found an envelope containing powder at a building on Richardson Rd, Kawana.

Five QFES crews were deployed to the scene.

Police are also on the scene assisting with investigations.

More to come.

