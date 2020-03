The woman was bitten by a horse.

PARAMEDICS are responding to an Alton Down property where a woman has reportedly lost part of her finger after being bitten by a horse.

Reports suggest the woman, aged in her 50s, was picking up a hay bale when the horse bit the top of her finger off.

It is understood the horse may have swallowed the piece of finger.

The woman’s conditions is at this stage unknown.