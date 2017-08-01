Part-time Yeppoon teacher becomes Bill's deputy

SCHOOL teacher and Livingstone Shire councillor Nigel Hutton will replace councillor Graham Scott as deputy mayor.

All councillors bar Glenda Mather backed the appointment, which follows Cr Scott's shock move to step down from the role late last month.

Cr Scott said he wanted to focus on his engineering career and to create opportunities to develop broader leadership capacity within the elected membership.

Ahead of this morning's vote during the council meeting, Cr Mather questioned how Yeppoon Primary teacher Cr Hutton fit his new duties in with his work.

Cr Hutton assured he could manage.

"Currently Cr Mather, I work five days a fortnight as a school teacher,” he said.

"So I am available Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday as well as Saturdays and Sundays for my council role, as well as outside of school hours.

"Quite often on a Thursday morning I am here at 7.30am for a meeting, and then on Friday afternoon I also come in to spend time with the girls to make sure I have done any correspondence so there is nothing at the end of the week.

"If you have a look at some of the committees I am on, I don't believe there will be any additional burden.”

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig attested to his capability, and said the position was "in good hands” before congratulating Cr Hutton and his predecessor

"He spends more time at this council than anybody, with the exception of myself,” he said.

Cr Ludwig took the opportunity to congratulate Cr Scott for his "exceptional job” in the challenging role while balancing his full-time engineering job.

"You will have some large boots to fill there councillor Hutton,” he said.