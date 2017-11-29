Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Parties' priorities a swing in the right direction: Rodgers

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers.
LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers. Chris Ison ROK301017clnp1
Steph Allen
by

DOUGLAS Rodgers didn't win, but the LNP man says he achieved his aim in Saturday's battle for Rockhampton.

Mr Rodgers said his goal had been to make Rockhampton a contested seat, rather than a Labor stronghold.

With the result of the election still up in the air, Mr Rodgers yesterday said he been heartened by the swing away from the ALP as he talked up the move towards change.

As of late yesterday afternoon, the LNP had polled 17.74 per cent (5130) of the vote, putting the party in fourth position behind Labor, One Nation and Independent Margaret Strelow.

"Unfortunately voters didn't change towards us but the message of change is there," he said as he went about packing up his campaign.

"It would be easy to be disappointed by the primary vote but we've fought a good fight.

"I guess we just didn't have the brand that Rockhampton wanted."

Reader poll

Why did the LNP fail in the 2017 state election?

View Results

With One Nation surging past the LNP in Rockhampton, Mr Rodgers said there has been a strong swing towards Pauline Hanson's party and Margaret Strelow who both spoke out about the same issues as LNP.

"It's the same stuff as we run on," he said.

"There's a 21 per cent sway against Labor and towards One Nation. There's evidence to say Labor has shed as much blood to One Nation as we have.

"Labor delivered nothing to Central Queensland. The Rookwood Weir and the highway upgrades haven't happened. Voters have changed their vote but couldn't do the 180 degrees shift to the blue side."

Mr Rodgers said there was still hope for the future, but for now he was taking a well deserved holiday.

Related Items

Topics:  douglas rodgers labor lnp one nation qldelection2017 tmbstateelction2017

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Builder's confidential files ordered in Lauga v Petros trial

Builder's confidential files ordered in Lauga v Petros trial

Petros Khalesirad and his legal team have had a win as he hits back at stalking charges with claims of MP's $250K cover up.

Hastings Deering on hunt for 100 CQ workers

Hastings Deering workers Rockhampton workshops Dannielle Weston, James Inslay, Riley Stewart

Diesel fitters, boiler makers and auto electricians in high demand

GALLERY: Rockhampton Girls Grammar School formal

RGGS Year 12.

Check out all the glitz and glamour of the school formal.

Two-vehicle crash at busy North Rocky intersection

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

PARAMEDICS treating one patient, police arrive for traffic control

Local Partners