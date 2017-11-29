Parties' priorities a swing in the right direction: Rodgers

DOUGLAS Rodgers didn't win, but the LNP man says he achieved his aim in Saturday's battle for Rockhampton.

Mr Rodgers said his goal had been to make Rockhampton a contested seat, rather than a Labor stronghold.

With the result of the election still up in the air, Mr Rodgers yesterday said he been heartened by the swing away from the ALP as he talked up the move towards change.

As of late yesterday afternoon, the LNP had polled 17.74 per cent (5130) of the vote, putting the party in fourth position behind Labor, One Nation and Independent Margaret Strelow.

"Unfortunately voters didn't change towards us but the message of change is there," he said as he went about packing up his campaign.

"It would be easy to be disappointed by the primary vote but we've fought a good fight.

"I guess we just didn't have the brand that Rockhampton wanted."

With One Nation surging past the LNP in Rockhampton, Mr Rodgers said there has been a strong swing towards Pauline Hanson's party and Margaret Strelow who both spoke out about the same issues as LNP.

"It's the same stuff as we run on," he said.

"There's a 21 per cent sway against Labor and towards One Nation. There's evidence to say Labor has shed as much blood to One Nation as we have.

"Labor delivered nothing to Central Queensland. The Rookwood Weir and the highway upgrades haven't happened. Voters have changed their vote but couldn't do the 180 degrees shift to the blue side."

Mr Rodgers said there was still hope for the future, but for now he was taking a well deserved holiday.