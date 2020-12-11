Parties reach short-term decision on mining town road

The short-term future of a private road connecting the mining town of Glenden to Moranbah has been decided after parties met on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

Ellensfield Rd will remain open for public use pending future discussions about outcomes for the road.

It comes after Isaac Regional Council officers and Peabody representatives met for talks earlier this week.

Peabody – which operates the nearby North Goonyella mine – owns the private road.

But Glenden residents commonly use it as a faster route to Moranbah.

The recent construction of fences up to the road’s shoulder on one section has sparked concern among residents that the road could be blocked off.

Some feared the potential closure of the road could isolate the town from essential services.

It is understood Peabody wanted to close the road because it was looking to sell its North Goonyella mine.

The Daily Mercury has contacted the council and Peabody for comment.

