Partner’s temper leads to drink-drive charge

A drink-driver claimed she chose to drink to get away from her partner who had a bad temper.

Enga Maree Mills pleaded guilty on April 13 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink-driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Melissa Campbell said Mills was intercepted driving on Baree Rd, Baree, at 9.20pm on March 3.

She had a blood-alcohol content reading of .059.

Mills told the court she had gone to her partner’s house earlier in the evening and they had been drinking.

She said while he had “quite a bit of a temper”, they normally “got along”.

“He no longer lives with me due to his temper,” Mills said.

“I decided to drive instead of putting up with his anger.”

She said she switched to drinking water, and then moved to wait at her car until she would be sober enough to drive, however, her partner followed her to the car and continued “ranting” at her, so she drove away.

Mills was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.