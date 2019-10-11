Partnership keeps Rockhampton students connected

Eduroam is a global wireless network which allows students, academics and researchers from campuses across the world access to internet and their respective universities intranets.

As of last month, the network has been made available everywhere Rockhampton Regional Council offers free WIFI; including the CBD, the waterfront precinct, Rockhampton Airport and council libraries on the northside, southside and in Gracemere.

It is the result of a partnership between CQUniversity and the council.

CQUni’s chief information and digital officer, Roy Pidgeon says students from all universities will benefit from this initiative.

“This initiative secures online Wi-Fi access for university students wherever the council offers its free WIFI network,” Mr Pidgeon said.

“Students can access the network with their own university login on most devices, just as they do on campus.

“Eduroam is a secure global roaming wireless network for the research and education sector, with many partners here in Australia.”

He also believed giving students the ability to connect with their institutions in Rockhampton’s CBD would have positive flow on for surrounding businesses.

“Anywhere we can create the opportunity for people to come together also means that they’re going to do other things – they’re going to spend money locally and they’re going to be visiting local shops,” he said.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the initiative was part of council’s award-winning Smart Way Forward strategy which has delivered a suite of new technologies.

“Since Eduroam went live in late September, there has been over 2,200 individual users including students, staff and academics using Eduroam at our free Wi-Fi locations, with the CBD being the most popular location, followed by Kershaw Gardens,” she said.