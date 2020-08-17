Partnership nurtures CQ apprentices for three decades

Adnought Sheet Metal Fabrications Manager Greg Adams (far right) with his mature-age apprentices, Damian Russell, Norm Harker and Dallas Hoffman, who will benefit from CQU's training.

Adnought Sheet Metal Fabrications Manager Greg Adams (far right) with his mature-age apprentices, Damian Russell, Norm Harker and Dallas Hoffman, who will benefit from CQU's training.

FOR MORE than 33 years, Rockhampton manufacturer Adnought Steel has enjoyed a productive working relationship with CQUniversity that has trained its apprentices.

With the business motto “if it’s made of metal, we make it” Adnought Steel has kept busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, fabricating steel, stainless steel and aluminium for kitchens, hand rails, bars, flashings, and providing steel work for major projects like the upgrade of the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

General manager Greg Adams said Adnought took on school-based apprentices and anybody who was willing to enhance their skills or take on a new trade.

Adnought currently has 11 apprentices on its books and all of them are signed on with CQUni TAFE.

Speaking about their training arrangement where his apprentices spend three weeks a year at CQUni TAFE, Mr Adams said it wouldn’t be changing anytime soon due to its professionalism.

MANUFACTURING SUPPORT: Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga visited Greg Adams and the team at Adnought Sheet Metal Fabrications to discuss how the government was supporting local manufacturing.

“We’ve always used TAFE. The difference is in the quality of the training – our apprentices learn from trade qualified teachers,” Mr Adams said.

“It’s good to be able to send them over there because they get to learn the background of what they do on-the-job.

“The TAFE has even helped out some of the apprentices with their reading and writing, which is a real benefit.”

Three of Adnought’s mature-age apprentices, Norm Harker, Dallas Hoffman and Damian Russell, will benefit from CQUni’s training.

After completing an apprenticeship as a boilermaker many years ago, Adnought employee of five years Mr Harker is currently undertaking a sheet metal trade,

“The training I’ve done at CQU TAFE has been a lot better than what I’ve done in the past,” Mr Harker said.

“I’ve been able to do some TIG welding at TAFE, something I don’t normally get to do at work, so it’s good to learn something else.”

Both Mr Hoffman and Mr Russell are yet to undertake their training at CQ TAFE, but are looking forward to seeing where it takes them.

>> READ: COURSES GALORE: 2,300 free apprenticeships for CQ

>> READ: Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

BUSY BUSINESS: Parkhurst business Adnought Sheet Metal Fabrications is an example of how Rockhampton's manufacturing industry is thriving.

An Adnought employee for four-and-a-half years, Mr Hoffman said his first trade was doing sheet metal work, but he had branched out into boiler-making now.

“I signed up because I wanted to expand my skill set,” he said.

Two years into his sheet metal apprenticeship, Mr Russell said he took on his second trade to obtain permanent work.

“One of the first projects I worked on was the new Rockhampton Hospital car park,” he said.