Parts of CQ expected to hit 0 degrees this week

SOME Central Queensland localities will hit minimums of 0 degrees this week as a cold blast sweeps across the region.

While it is not expected to be a record-breaker like we saw in late May, minimum temps are expected to fall even lower in parts than the previous cold snap.

Those looking to keep warmer will need to get themselves to the coast with Yeppoon only expected to drop to 9C on Wednesday and Thursday while Rockhampton will drop to 8C.

Tuesday's weather for Central Queensland

Emerald and Blackwater will plummet to a chilly 5C on Wednesday and Friday and if you happen to be in Tambo or Blackall, get ready for lows of 0 and 1C between Tuesday and Thursday.

Day time should help some thaw out with sunny conditions expected on the worst days of the cold snap with some cloud and a small potential for rain moving in over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology tweeted that the cold, dry air driving the low temperatures may also pose a risk of frost in Southern and central Queensland.