Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A cold snap is expected in the Central Queensland region this week.
A cold snap is expected in the Central Queensland region this week.
Weather

Parts of CQ expected to hit 0 degrees this week

Jack Evans
22nd Jun 2020 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOME Central Queensland localities will hit minimums of 0 degrees this week as a cold blast sweeps across the region.

While it is not expected to be a record-breaker like we saw in late May, minimum temps are expected to fall even lower in parts than the previous cold snap.

Those looking to keep warmer will need to get themselves to the coast with Yeppoon only expected to drop to 9C on Wednesday and Thursday while Rockhampton will drop to 8C.

Tuesday's weather for Central Queensland
Tuesday's weather for Central Queensland

Emerald and Blackwater will plummet to a chilly 5C on Wednesday and Friday and if you happen to be in Tambo or Blackall, get ready for lows of 0 and 1C between Tuesday and Thursday.

Day time should help some thaw out with sunny conditions expected on the worst days of the cold snap with some cloud and a small potential for rain moving in over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology tweeted that the cold, dry air driving the low temperatures may also pose a risk of frost in Southern and central Queensland.

cold weather queensland
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two yachtsmen come a cropper in CQ waters

        premium_icon Two yachtsmen come a cropper in CQ waters

        News The Coast Guard Yeppoon had its hands full this last week with two solo sailors in need of assistance multiple times.

        Popular Rocky nightclub makes shock relocation announcement

        premium_icon Popular Rocky nightclub makes shock relocation announcement

        Entertainment The venue will open on July 1, following the easing of restrictions.

        Race against time as twins rush into world

        premium_icon Race against time as twins rush into world

        News Paramedics raced to meet the woman as she prepared to give birth on the side of the...

        Rocky-Yeppoon Rd among projects kickstarted by cash splash

        premium_icon Rocky-Yeppoon Rd among projects kickstarted by cash splash

        Information Landry: “These types of infrastructure projects will be also particularly crucial...