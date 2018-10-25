Parts of CQ set to hit 45C over the weekend

The Yeppoon Lagoon will be in high demand over the weekend, with temperatures set to soar in some parts of the region.

CQ is set for a scorcher this weekend with parts of the region reaching as high as 45C over the weekend.

Rockhampton will see a high of 38C today, 36C tomorrow and 38C on Sunday.

Temperatures will cool to 31C on Monday and 28C on Tuesday with a chance of storms.

Along the coast, temperatures will be slightly milder with the mercury staying around the low to mid 30Cs throughout the weekend and into Monday.

Looking at temperatures further inland, areas like Blackwater, Emerald and Springsure will hover around the mid 30Cs to low 40Cs mark.

Longreach, Barcaldine and Winton will see temps sit in the low to mid 40s over the coming days. The Bureau of Meteorology

The weekend heat is expected to peak at 42C for Emerald and Blackwater.

Further west, places like Longreach, Barcaldine and Winton will unsurprisingly be the hottest in the region.

Tomorrow and Sunday will start in the low to mid 40Cs, before cooling slightly on Sunday when temperatures drop to the high 30Cs and low 40Cs.

Next week those western towns will see temperatures in the low to mid 40Cs return.

Barcaldine and Longreach are expected to hit a maximum of 42C, and Winton creeping towards a scorching 45C.

MINI HEATWAVE: Queensland is set to swelter over the coming days, with parts of the state set to be the hottest is the country. The Bureau of Meteorology

In terms of rain in coming days, Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Craig Hall said he was not optimistic of any prolonged showers.

"The showers will be very isolated,” Mr Hall said.

"Because it is so hot and there is a little bit of moisture still in the atmosphere, you may just get some isolated ones pop up,” he said,

"But they will mainly be inland and there is not a lot of chance of them getting to the coast.

"They'll be like the last few days in Rocky.

Potential rainfall predicted between the 24th of October to the 1st of November. Stormcast

"You will see them but we won't get them.”

Mr Hall said parts of the Central Highlands are most likely to see rain, but it was hard to pinpoint exact locations.

The BOM has predicted that some parts of CQ could see some showers on Monday, saying there is a 25-50 per cent chance of rain.

Those figures rise to between a 50 and 75 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday.

Next Wednesday appears Rocky's best chance of rain.

Queensland Emergency Services has issued a warning for people in affected areas of the heatwave to stay safe and take care of yourself.

"The problem with heat related illness is that it can sneak up on you and you just don't know it is coming until you are actually quite ill,” the spokesperson said.

"So recognise that early and stop what you're doing and have a rest.”

Maximum Temperatures across CQ:

Rockhampton:

Friday: 36-39

Saturday: 36-39

Sunday: 36-39

Monday: 33-36

Yeppoon:

Friday: 30-33

Saturday: 30-33

Sunday: 30-33

Monday: 27-30

Emerald:

Friday: 36-39

Saturday: 39-42

Sunday: 39-42

Monday: 36-39

Biloela:

Friday: 36-39

Saturday: 36-39

Sunday: 36-39

Monday: 33-36

Taroom:

Friday: 36-39

Saturday: 36-39

Sunday: 36-39

Monday: 30-33

Barcaldine:

Friday: 39-42

Saturday: 39-42

Sunday: 39-42

Monday: 39-42

Longreach:

Friday: 39-42

Saturday: 42-45

Sunday: 42-45

Monday: 39-42

Winton:

Friday: 42-45

Saturday:42-45

Sunday: 42-45

Monday: 42-45