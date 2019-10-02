Parts of CQ soaked after night of storms and rain

WE’VE seen the last of the wet weather for this week, according to meteorologists.

While parts of the region saw falls of up to 50mm, the rest of the week is set to be dry and hot.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore said Wednesday will be the last day we see any rain, and any falls will be patchy and isolated.

“Unfortunately Wednesday is the last chance for isolated showers and rain activity,” he said.

“It will be a bit hit and miss and the showers won’t be as widespread as what we saw on Tuesday.

“There may be some small thunderstorms inlad and rain on the coast, but that system will keep moving north.”

Storms on Tuesday brought about decent rainfall totals for parts of the region, with one Mount Larcom resident measuring 50mm in their rain gauge.

NO RAIN: CQ is set to sizzle early next week.

Overnight and early morning showers saw totals of 20mm in Bajool, 32mm in Taroomball, 46mm in Banana, 15mm in Comet, 23mm in Rolleston, and 15mm in Emu Park.

From Thursday, warmer days are expected with averages in the mid 30s, increasing into the high 30s by the weekend.

“Hot, dry conditions will return with lots of sunshine by Friday and into the weekend,” Mr Narramore said.

“The next few days won’t be too bad, we’ll see averages around 25,” he said.

“As the week goes on, the averages will move up to the low 30s by the weekend and by Monday and Tuesday next week we’ll see averages in the mid to high 30s.”

Indland areas can expect the highest temperatures, with places like Biloela, Blackwater and Emerald looking at temps it the high 30s on Monday.

Closer to the coast, that average will drop to the low 30s thanks to the coastal breeze.