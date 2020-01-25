Parts of CQ welcome more than 100mm of rain

The Burnett Hwy was closed on Friday between Dululu and Biloela at Alma Ck due to flooding.

The Burnett Hwy was closed on Friday between Dululu and Biloela at Alma Ck due to flooding.

HEAVY rain has fallen across parts of Central Queensland with reports of 100mm in just a matter of hours.

According to CQ Flood Update’s facebook page, over 100mm was measured in the past 24 hours at Golden Mile Rd, near Dysart.

The Bureau of Meteorology has reported 130mm was recorded in the three hours to 3.45am at Upper Retreat Creek, west of Emerald.

100mm was measured west of Springsure.

73mm was reported in half an hour at Blackwater yesterday morning,

Up at the top of the range at Mount Morgan, a resident reported 58mm, 38mm in Alton Downs and 42mm in Gracemere.

A Bouldercombe resident reported 69mm in the past 24 hours as of this morning.

The Burnett Hwy was closed between Dululu and Biloela at Alma Ck yesterday but has since been reopened.

MMM Mangoes and Avocados at Kabra reported 67mm yesterday.

Out west, 24mm has been reported north of Barcaldine and 49mm for the week at Muttaburra.

Cracow, near Theodore received 110mm in one hour.

This weekend marks the 7th anniversary of the 2018 Australia Day flood when Cyclone Oswald bought a downpour.

Some parts of CQ recorded 1,000mm (40 inches) and the Mt Morgan range washed away.