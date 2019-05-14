Party boy with model looks had 8g of cocaine

Police found Sunshine Coast plasterer Alexander Thomas Hallett with almost eight grams of cocaine.

A HUNKY Sunny Coast party boy with a penchant for cocaine planned to share almost 8g of the drug with his mates at a music festival, a court has been told.

Good-looking and well-dressed tradie Alexander Thomas Hallett pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Brisbane Supreme Court to three drug possession charges.

With his family and partner sitting behind him, Hallett appeared relieved when Justice David Jackson released him immediately on parole on a sentence of 18 months.

Police executed a warrant at Hallett's home in January 2018.

During their search, cops found 7.39g of pure cocaine.

The drug had been cut with another substance and portioned into 18 small clip-seal bags.

Police also found small amounts of other drugs in the 24-year-old's possession including methamphetamine, vials of testosterone, MDMA, trenbolone and temazepam.

Hallam told police he was not planning on selling the cocaine, but that he was going to use the drug and share it with his mates at a music festival.

Justice Jackson said that since his arrest, Hallam had left his "partying phase" and thrown himself into work.

Justice Jackson told Hallett his good behaviour while on bail showed he was rehabilitated.

"I was careful to note the expressions of support from your father, your sister and your partner and also the circumstances of you putting your head down and going to work after your partying phase," Judge Jackson said.

"The reality that I need to impress on you ... is that possession of schedule one drugs like cocaine is a serious offence - it may not seem like that in the world that you were inhabiting.

"You are - in terms of drug offending - a low-level offender and your prior history does not indicate any likelihood of relapse." - NewsRegional