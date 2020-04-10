Menu
Police say Stanthorpe crime has been quiet.
PARTY BUST: Teen has 18th birthday to forget as cops strike

Matthew Purcell
10th Apr 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:00 PM
A STANTHORPE teen has had an 18th birthday party to remember after it was shutdown by police and a hefty fine handed out.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic all gatherings have been banned, but one group decided not to adhere to the restrictions.

"Unfortunately last Saturday night there was an 18th birthday held in town despite the amount of information and amount of directives not to do so," Stanthorpe Police Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said.

"Police were called there in relation to the noise and issued a direction to the residents for everyone to leave.

"Police subsequently returned an hour or so later and found all the persons had returned and the resident was issued with a $1600 ticket under the new legislation.

"That was particularly disappointing. Just selfishly decided they were having a party."

The resident offered no excuse according to Sen Sgt Brady.

"It wasn't backpackers - it was locals," he said.

It was one blip in an otherwise quiet period for Stanthorpe Police.

"Crime wise, in town, it has been quite good," Sen Sgt Brady said.

"Generally speaking local police are pleased with everyone's behaviour.

"Calls for services have decreased.

"It's not surprising when you consider licensed premises are closed and what we'd deal with in terms of alcohol related violence is not there.

"We've been doing foot patrols of the main street, shops and supermarkets and obviously that forms part of our role description at the moment.

"There's a bit of a misnomer that while we're dealing with this (pandemic) that everything else is on hold.

"We're still enforcing drink driving, still enforcing speeding and everything we used to.

"We just have this added responsibility now," he said.

