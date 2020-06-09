Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PROBATION: Krystie Lee Harding has narrowly avoided a conviction for possessing and supplying MDMA. She received a 12-month probation order in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.
PROBATION: Krystie Lee Harding has narrowly avoided a conviction for possessing and supplying MDMA. She received a 12-month probation order in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Party drug supplier avoids conviction

Blake Antrobus
9th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has narrowly avoided a conviction for attempting to supply MDMA at a Queensland bar.

Krystie Lee Harding pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday to supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told Harding was behaving erratically at a Townsville bar on August 10, 2018 when she offered a small quantity of MDMA to another patron.

She was found with capsules containing the drug when searched by the police.

Judge Anthony Rafter took into account her "troubled" personal and mental health history in placing her on a probation order for 12 months.

No convictions were recorded.

- NewsRegional

More Stories

brisbane district court conviction court crime editors picks mdma queensland crime supplying dangerous drugs townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Which is the latest pub to reopen in CQ region?

        premium_icon Which is the latest pub to reopen in CQ region?

        News Beer taps are ready, and patrons’ mouths are watering as popular venue starts a new chapter.

        VOTE NOW: Search for Central Queensland’s hottest tradie

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Search for Central Queensland’s hottest tradie

        News The nominees are in! Cast your vote on CQ’s hottest tradie now!

        Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        premium_icon Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        Business Anglo American confirms job losses at Central Queensland coal mine

        Grieving family launches road campaign in Emily’s honour

        premium_icon Grieving family launches road campaign in Emily’s honour

        Community More than $3,500 has been raised for the sign which will cost $10,000 annually