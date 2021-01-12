Party-goer fined for Yeppoon street fight

Police were called to a melee in a Yeppoon street. FILE PHOTO.

Police were called to a melee in a Yeppoon street. FILE PHOTO.

A man seen throwing punches during a melee in a Yeppoon street has been fined for his part in the incident.

Robert John Edward Richards, 24, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to a public nuisance charge.

The court heard that police were called to a Yeppoon street at 11.48pm on December 5 in relation to a disturbance.

Officers saw a number of people fighting in the street and Richards was seen throwing punches.

The court heard that Richards had attended a party on the night and got involved in the fight.

He sustained a head gash in the incident and paramedics were called to the scene.

Richards’ solicitor said Richards was “incredibly intoxicated” on the night of his offending.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn was told that Richards had no history of a like nature and that he was on probation for unrelated matters.

Mr Milburn fined Richards $500 and a conviction was recorded.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Drunk man out of control after Railway Hotel ejection

CAUGHT OUT: Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers

Coast woman flashes breasts during street dispute