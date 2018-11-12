Menu
The home at Caltowie Pl, Coffs Harbour where the incident occurred.
The home at Caltowie Pl, Coffs Harbour where the incident occurred. Contributed
Party-goers hospitalised after verandah collapse

Jasmine Minhas
12th Nov 2018 10:30 AM | Updated: 1:28 PM
A GATHERING at a home in Coffs Harbour turned to tragedy over the weekend after the verandah of the two-storey building collapsed, falling onto several people below.

Multiple people were seen lying on the ground and "not moving" after four ambulance vehicles attended the scene at the Caltowie Pl home around 10.30pm on Saturday night, said a NSW Ambulance Media spokesperson.

The spokesperson confirmed three teenagers, aged 16, were taken to hospital suffering from non life threatening injuries.

The spokesperson however could not confirm the number of people under the verandah, but said it was more than two.

 

Several people were walking around wounded but did not require to be taken to hospital.

A father of one of the teenagers hospitalised said three of the party-goers including his son have since been diagnosed with spinal fractures.

He claimed up to 20 people were standing on the verandah when it collapsed, and about seven were below.

This has come just two weeks after a balcony collapse at The Summit saw a woman hospitalised with back injuries.

 

