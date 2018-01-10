Partying Rocky teen on 'treasure hunt', wearing street cone

Menu
Andrew John Douglas Howard, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning. He stole a bar mat from a strip club and was found by police two hours later walking down the street wearing a witches hat on his head.
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

"You were on a treasure hunt were you?" Magistrate Jeff Clarke asked a defendant after hearing he stole a bar mat from a strip club and was wearing a street cone as a hat when police found him.

Andrew John Douglas Howard, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

Police Prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Howard attended the Zodiac Nightclub and an hour later, he stole a XXXX bar mat.

He said at 2am, police located Howard walking with a friend down a street while wearing a street cone (witches hat) as a hat.

Mr Studdert said when Howard sat down, the stolen property fell down his back.

Howard's lawyer said Howard lives on a cattle property at Taroom with his parents and siblings.

Mr Press ordered Howard to a two-month good behaviour bond with $200 recognisance.

