Partying Rocky teen on 'treasure hunt', wearing street cone

Andrew John Douglas Howard, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning. He stole a bar mat from a strip club and was found by police two hours later walking down the street wearing a witches hat on his head.

"You were on a treasure hunt were you?" Magistrate Jeff Clarke asked a defendant after hearing he stole a bar mat from a strip club and was wearing a street cone as a hat when police found him.

Police Prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Howard attended the Zodiac Nightclub and an hour later, he stole a XXXX bar mat.

He said at 2am, police located Howard walking with a friend down a street while wearing a street cone (witches hat) as a hat.

Mr Studdert said when Howard sat down, the stolen property fell down his back.

Howard's lawyer said Howard lives on a cattle property at Taroom with his parents and siblings.

Mr Press ordered Howard to a two-month good behaviour bond with $200 recognisance.