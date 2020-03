Methamphetamine being heated in a glass pipe.

Kelly Witchard was a passenger in a vehicle police intercepted and searched, finding a glass pipe and less than a gram of methamphetamines.

Witchard, 46, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and a drug utensil.

The intercept took place about 7pm on February 25.

Witchard was fined $750 and convictions were recorded.