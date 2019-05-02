Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Travel

Passenger left ‘scarred’ by in-flight accident

by Vanda Carson
2nd May 2019 6:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Queensland woman who claims her bottom was permanently scarred when a Hawaiian airline attendant spilled a cup of hot tea over her lap has sued for damages.

Dimity Plaister, 47, from Hope Island on the Gold Coast, filed the suit against the airline in the Federal Court in Brisbane

The claim, dated April 10, says the accident occurred on flight HA444 from Brisbane to Honolulu on April 13, 2017, when the airline attendant knocked over the cup of black tea in a cardboard cup into Ms Plaister's lap.

"The tea was scalding hot," the claim states.

Ms Plaister said she immediately alerted the cabin crew she had been scalded by the tea, but she was not offered medical treatment or assistance to dry her lap or ease her pain.

She claimed she suffered burns to her hip, thigh and buttocks, and had permanent scarring and an aggravation of anxiety and depression.

Ms Plaister said she was unable to enjoy her 10-day holiday in Honolulu due to her burns.

She said she had ordered the tea about 11pm when the crew commenced the meals and beverage service.

The attendant passed the tea to Ms Plaister, who put it on the tray table in front of her, the claims states.

"In the process of passing a carton of milk to (Ms Plaister) for her tea, the cabin crew member knocked over the cup of black tea into her lap," the claim states.

Ms Plaister is claiming damages from the airline under the Montreal Convention, the global treaty that governs airlines' liability to passengers on international flights.

The case was mentioned briefly in court yesterday, where Justice Roger Derrington adjourned it until May 10.

Hawaiian Airlines has not filed a defence, and it has until May 7 to tell Ms Plaister whether it intends to contest service of the claim.

More Stories

Show More
aviation compensation flight attendant hawaii holiday queensland

Top Stories

    Union and Labor team up against BHP employment deal

    premium_icon Union and Labor team up against BHP employment deal

    Business Union secretary said the BHP agreement was akin to "creating their own labour hire company”

    Candidates put through their paces in CQUniversity debate

    premium_icon Candidates put through their paces in CQUniversity debate

    Politics Five Capricornia contenders had to negotiate some tricky questions.

    Keen angler says fishing tourism is at risk

    premium_icon Keen angler says fishing tourism is at risk

    Business Fed-up angler makes emails to council department transparent

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information