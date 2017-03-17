Passenger claims pig knife under driver's seat is hers

THERE were five people in the car when police searched and found three knives, including a pig sticker knife.

But it wasn't the male driver who claimed the knives as his own, despite one being found under the driver's seats.

It was Leah Trisha Stone who put her hand up.

Stone pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place after police searched the vehicle she was in on Musgrave St on January 31.

Police Prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court police intercepted the silver wagon with New South Wales number plates at 9am on the day.

He said two knives - a folding box cutter and a Swiss Army knife - were found in the doors, and the pig sticker knife was found under the driver's seat.

Stone received a $500 fine and no conviction recorded.