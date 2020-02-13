Menu
Passenger dies as truck rolls in horror crash

13th Feb 2020 8:50 AM
A 33-YEAR-OLD man has died in a horror traffic crash at Wamuran, west of the Sunshine Coast, yesterday afternoon.

Police say about 4.30pm, a white Mercedes Benz truck veered off the right side of Viviani Rd, crashing into a water drain and rolling onto the passenger side before hitting a power pole.

As a result the man, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 50-year-old male driver was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone in the area with dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

