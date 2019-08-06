Passenger in hot seat after police intercept

HE WAS a passenger in a vehicle intercepted by police when he got busted for having a syringe not properly disposed of.

Scott Daniel Boswell, 42, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of possessing the syringe.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police intercepted the vehicle on East St at 12.45pm on July 12 with both Boswell and the driver detained for a search which revealed the syringe, capped, out of packaging, in Boswell's left pant pocket.

She said Boswell told police he had used it to inject methamphetamine and didn't have a sharps container to put it in.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said subsequent to the charge, Boswell contacted Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services for help with his first appointment this week.

She said he had worked as a traffic controller until three months ago, his tickets were expired and he was waiting for his tax return to renew them.

Boswell was ordered to pay a $350 fine with a conviction recorded.

The court was told he had been in court for another drug offence five days prior to being charged for this one.