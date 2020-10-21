Menu
Gel blasters that substantially duplicate in appearance a military style firearm were classified as a prohibited firearm.
News

Passenger points firearm at passing motorists

Cathy Adams
20th Oct 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 21st Oct 2020 6:26 AM
DRIVERS got a fright on Saturday night when a passing motorist pointed a firearm at them.

Witnesses reported the matter at Casino Police Station and police commenced an investigation which led them to a Casino residence, where a gel blaster gun was located.

A 36-year-old Casino man will face Casino Local Court on December 24, charged with one count of possessing an unauthorised firearm - T2.

Police will allege while the accused was a passenger in a vehicle travelling between Ballina and Casino on Saturday evening, he pointed a firearm out of the window at passing vehicles.

On December 1, 2018, The NSW Police Force Firearms Registry advised that in NSW an expert determination has been made that a gel blaster has been classified an air gun, which is defined as a firearm.

The gel ball has been similarly classified as ammunition.

In addition, gel blasters that substantially duplicate in appearance a military style firearm were classified as a prohibited firearm.

Police said it was an offence to possess or use a firearm, pistol or prohibited firearm unless the person holds the relevant licence or permit.

Further, it was an offence to supply, acquire, possess or use a firearm that is not registered.

It was recommended that if you were in possession of a gel blaster in NSW or you were considering acquiring a gel blaster, that you seek the relevant advice.

https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/online_services/firearms

