27°
News

Driver 'convulsing' moments before head on crash near Rocky

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 22nd Apr 2017 2:23 PM Updated: 23rd Apr 2017 2:05 PM
The suspected two vehicle crash on the Gavial Gracemere Rd, just after Broadhurst St.
The suspected two vehicle crash on the Gavial Gracemere Rd, just after Broadhurst St. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: 11am: The passenger in the car that veered into the path of a four-wheel-drive on Saturday morning, injuring a couple in their 60s, reveals today what caused the crash.

Gracemere man Brad Healy spoke to The Morning Bulletin this morning to "correct the record" about a witness claim that the Commodore he was in had been overtaking when the crash occurred.

FREE breaking news alerts to your inbox here

He said he'd just accepted a lift to the shops from the Commodore's 24-year-old driver when it all went terribly wrong as they travelled along Gavial-Gracemere Rd around 10am.

Mr Healy said he believed they had been travelling at no more than 80kmh (the speed limit in the area) when the driver of his car suffered a seizure, veering into the path of the oncoming four-wheel drive.

"When I looked across he was convulsing in the front seat," he said.

"It happened so fast but in my mind it all happened so slow."

TODAY | Woman airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after car mangled

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Healy's head smashed into the dashboard of the car in the crash but he managed to get out of the Commodore before collapsing on the ground, losing consciousness.

"I woke up with a bloke about to give me mouth to mouth," he said.

"I laughed about it last night. He put me on my side and had opened my mouth. But I was starting to come good and I said, 'Mate I'm okay, go and look after someone else'."

"I couldn't move really, I couldn't feel my legs. They said I must have pinched something. When my son got there I asked him if I still had legs because I couldn't feel them."

Mr Healy said the driver had not been speeding but as he fitted and veered towards the other vehicle he can't be sure if he hasn't "flattened" it before impact.

"I think that might be how we finished up so far from we hit them. That's the only thing I can put it down to. We weren't speeding going down the straight. I have been down that road so many times before."

Mr Healy spoke to the injured driver yesterday after he was taken to hospital with reported back injuries and said the 24-year-old man was "alright" but couldn't remember anything about the crash.

Mr Healy who runs a sandblasting business, said he had woken up today very sore and would take a week off before resuming work.

Attempts to get updates on the condition of the two injured people in the four-wheel-drive were unsuccessful on Sunday morning.

More to follow:

UPDATE 2PM: Queensland Ambulance Service can confirm all four patients sustained serious injuries.

The Morning Bulletin understands one of the cars allegedly attempted to overtake another car before side swiping an oncoming four-wheel-drive, causing it to roll.

A 60-year-old male was trapped in one of the cars for a period of time. He sustained lower limb injuries.

A 65-year-old woman was also involved, sustaining head and shoulder injuries.

Another male patient, whose age is unknown, suffered head and lower back injuries.

A 20-year-old male was removed from one of the cars with back injuries.

QAS said they used all resources possible with a flight doctor and critical care doctor both on scene at the time.

QPS have confirmed the road is now open to traffic again.

INITIAL: AT LEAST four people have been involved in what is suspected to be a head on car crash.

Queensland Police confirmed two vehicles have come together on the road, just ahead of Broadhurst Drive around 10am this morning.

 

One vehicle is believed to have rolled during the crash.

Patients involved have been transported to the Rockhampton Hospital and the road remains closed to traffic.

It is unclear at this stage the cause of the accident but the forensic crash unit and scenes of crime are now investigating the scene.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  breaking gavial-gracemere rd gracemere road head on collision

Driver 'convulsing' moments before head on crash near Rocky

Driver 'convulsing' moments before head on crash near Rocky

PASSENGER who accepted a lift to the shops from a young driver tells of how serious Gracemere crash unfolded.

Air force reveals CQ locations to watch mammoth plane

Mr Carl Price from CMP Electrical has been a Contractor to Defence for over 25 years.

MASSIVE bulk carrier to drop to 100m moments before reaching Rocky.

Woman airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after car mangled

A woman was extricated from this car north of Marlborough on the Bruce Hwy with suspected internal and spinal injuries.

CARNAGE as car flies 20m off the road on Bruce Hwy.

Trendy new restaurant opening on the Coast soon

Tanya and Grant Lynch already operate Yeppoon Central's Coffee Club and The Grind café (pictured).

JOBSEEKERS have bombarded the owners with 200 applications.

Local Partners

Air force reveals CQ locations to watch mammoth plane

MASSIVE bulk carrier to drop to 100m moments before reaching Rocky.

Taxi company, Jeep owners' big free ride gift to Rocky

Ex-servicemen lead the parade in Yeppoon on Anzac Day. Photo Amy Haydock / The Morning Bulletin

TAXI and Jeep owner's give a much-needed hand to Rocky's heroes.

72 hours of things you can't miss in Rockhampton

Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton this weekend to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which areas of Rockhampton feature in it.

THREE days of things you absolutely need to do in Rockhampton.

GIG GUIDE: Check what's live and local

YEEHAW: Hayley Marsten will bring her country sound to the Young Australian Hotel on Friday night.

With plenty on, where will you be this weekend?

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Will Waleed Aly really win the Gold Logie once again?

THE bookmakers figure The Project’s Waleed Aly is going back-to-back, while the sentimental money is on Molly star, Samuel Johnson.

The most serious rescue at Bondi in 70 years

Trent ‘Singlets’ Falson signals for assistance as he gets to the unconscious woman.

Two more foreigners have gotten themselves in trouble at Bondi

Dave Hughes promises more scandal-poking at Logies

Dave Hughes - Pointless, Kalgoorlie, Western Australia

Dave Hughes is promising more of the same heckling this year

Happy Days' Erin Moran found dead aged 56

Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died at age 56. Police in Harrison County, Indiana said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday, April 22, 2017, after authorities received a 911 call.

Erin Moran has been found dead at 56

Queen of Aussie TV earns Logie Hall of Fame honour

Queen of Australian television, Kerri-Anne Kennerley.

Aussie TV icon Kerri-Anne Kennereley finally acknowledged by Logies

Mia Freedman's eldest son opens up about her

‘There is not a single thing about my life or experiences that have been remarkable,’ says Mia Freedman, pictured at her Surry Hills Office.

Now it's time for Mia Freedman's kids to open up about her

Sam Neill speaks about role in 'rollercoaster' House of Bond

Sam Neill plays Tiny Rowland in Channel 9 miniseries House of Bond, the man who triggered Alan Bond's downfall.

'While he's unique, he won't be the last Bond,' actor Sam Neill says

Owner Says - PICK ME!!!!

46 Jardine Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 1 $239,000

REDUCED AGAIN - Now down to $249,000. The owner wants this gem SOLD! Come and take a look there is nothing to do, fully renovated this is a great first home or...

As neat as a PIN in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $325,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home , If you are looking to enter the real estate market, here is your chance with all the...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $229,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

DELIGHTFUL GABLE, ELEVATED POSITION

302 Upper Dawson Road, The Range 4700

House 3 2 1 $345,000

Recently renovated this classic gable has been tastefully decorated to create a light, fresh and open feel. Elevated to capture natural breezes and views this...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $599,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

18 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Positioned in a quiet, convenient location is where you will find this immaculately presented family home. Step inside and be greeted by a nice sized media room...

NEW Kitchen + NEW Bathroom + Granny Flat!!

19A Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 1 $239,000

Looking for that original highset weatherboard home with extra space?? This home has a separate Granny Flat at the rear of the property offering you just that for...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

89 Edington Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Reap the rewards of the current owner's hard work and sit back, relax and just enjoy what is on offer. From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will...

Frenchville Favourite!!

366 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Freshly painted and situated on a 612 m2 allotment, this high set 3 bedroom home is ready and waiting for you to move straight in! Property Features Include:...

Investors Opportunity

34 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Giving you a fantastic investment opportunity, this property is tenanted with a lease in place until 2018. You will find this spacious home very neat and tidy...

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Rocky home owners waiting to pounce once major project approved

South Gladstone for Real Estate.

HOME owners holding until major project brings property price boost.

Local buyer snaps up massive Rocky warehouse

68 Hollingsworth St, Rockhampton sold to a local owner-occupier for $815,000 +GST.

COMPANY sells huge Rocky warehouse for a fortune.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!