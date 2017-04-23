Driver 'convulsing' moments before head on crash near Rocky

The suspected two vehicle crash on the Gavial Gracemere Rd, just after Broadhurst St.

UPDATE: 11am: The passenger in the car that veered into the path of a four-wheel-drive on Saturday morning, injuring a couple in their 60s, reveals today what caused the crash.

Gracemere man Brad Healy spoke to The Morning Bulletin this morning to "correct the record" about a witness claim that the Commodore he was in had been overtaking when the crash occurred.

He said he'd just accepted a lift to the shops from the Commodore's 24-year-old driver when it all went terribly wrong as they travelled along Gavial-Gracemere Rd around 10am.

Mr Healy said he believed they had been travelling at no more than 80kmh (the speed limit in the area) when the driver of his car suffered a seizure, veering into the path of the oncoming four-wheel drive.

"When I looked across he was convulsing in the front seat," he said.

"It happened so fast but in my mind it all happened so slow."

Mr Healy's head smashed into the dashboard of the car in the crash but he managed to get out of the Commodore before collapsing on the ground, losing consciousness.

"I woke up with a bloke about to give me mouth to mouth," he said.

"I laughed about it last night. He put me on my side and had opened my mouth. But I was starting to come good and I said, 'Mate I'm okay, go and look after someone else'."

"I couldn't move really, I couldn't feel my legs. They said I must have pinched something. When my son got there I asked him if I still had legs because I couldn't feel them."

Mr Healy said the driver had not been speeding but as he fitted and veered towards the other vehicle he can't be sure if he hasn't "flattened" it before impact.

"I think that might be how we finished up so far from we hit them. That's the only thing I can put it down to. We weren't speeding going down the straight. I have been down that road so many times before."

Mr Healy spoke to the injured driver yesterday after he was taken to hospital with reported back injuries and said the 24-year-old man was "alright" but couldn't remember anything about the crash.

Mr Healy who runs a sandblasting business, said he had woken up today very sore and would take a week off before resuming work.

Attempts to get updates on the condition of the two injured people in the four-wheel-drive were unsuccessful on Sunday morning.

UPDATE 2PM: Queensland Ambulance Service can confirm all four patients sustained serious injuries.

The Morning Bulletin understands one of the cars allegedly attempted to overtake another car before side swiping an oncoming four-wheel-drive, causing it to roll.

A 60-year-old male was trapped in one of the cars for a period of time. He sustained lower limb injuries.

A 65-year-old woman was also involved, sustaining head and shoulder injuries.

Another male patient, whose age is unknown, suffered head and lower back injuries.

A 20-year-old male was removed from one of the cars with back injuries.

QAS said they used all resources possible with a flight doctor and critical care doctor both on scene at the time.

QPS have confirmed the road is now open to traffic again.

INITIAL: AT LEAST four people have been involved in what is suspected to be a head on car crash.

Queensland Police confirmed two vehicles have come together on the road, just ahead of Broadhurst Drive around 10am this morning.

One vehicle is believed to have rolled during the crash.

Patients involved have been transported to the Rockhampton Hospital and the road remains closed to traffic.

It is unclear at this stage the cause of the accident but the forensic crash unit and scenes of crime are now investigating the scene.

More to come.